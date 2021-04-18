Bonnie Henninger, 79, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on April 16, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1941 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of George Henninger and Margaret Parker (Keith). Bonnie's father passed away during war time and she was raised by Jack Parker.
Bonnie enjoyed going to flea markets, rummage sales, and loved going to get a diet Coke all day long. She was a great caretaker for her mom with the help of a family friend Phyllis Bryant.
Surviving relatives include daughter, Myra (Danny) Allen of Kokomo, IN; granddaughter, Taylor (Trever) Davis; grandchildren, Tinsley and Tripper Davis; brother, David (Jean) Parker.
She was preceded by her parents and sister Connie (Carl) Price.
The family would like to thank Shannon Rhoades (niece) for taking such good care of Bonnie during her final months. Also thank you to Mary Kirk, Jean Parker, Karna Lechner, Margie Rosenbaum, Dana Alsop, Mary Crume, Jayne Mock, Kevin Summers and Seth Stafford for always looking out for Bonnie and providing her with endless diet Cokes.
A memorial service will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. A memorial gathering will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.