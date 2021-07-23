Bonnie Elyse Davis, 77, formerly of Kokomo, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Westfield, IN. She was born in New Castle, April 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Frederick Eugene and Emma Ruth (Todd) Davis.
Bonnie retired from Chrysler in 2003, after 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked part time in home health care.
She enjoyed watching old movies, Turner Classics, and especially doggie movies. Her dogs Chloe and Zoe (now deceased), were very special to her as well as Karly Sue, her most recent pet.
She is survived by her children, Christopher L. Kemp of Westfield, Kimberly Kemp Laird and Kelly L. Salinas, both of Kokomo; eight grandchildren, Ryan Wilcox, Sean C. Laird, Evan M. Laird, Andrew Salinas, Parker Salinas, Bryce Kemp, Preston Kemp, and Chandler Kemp; and nine great-grandchildren; one sister and her husband, Janice and Waymon Allen of New Castle. Survivors also include her friends and caregivers, Willis and Kristina Shallenberger and their son. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael G. Kemp; one grandson, Cameron Salinas, and one sister, India Rogers.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. with Pastor James Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at South Mound Cemetery in New Castle with a graveside service at 2:30 on Monday.
