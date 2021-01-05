Bonnie Douglas

Bonnie Lee Douglas, 70, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on December 31, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1950 in Buffalo, New York the daughter of Robert Darling and Laura (Schreiber) Darling. She spent many years working at Taco Bell, Cracker Barrell, Meijer, and Fas Lube. She loved her dogs, Tula and Happy, watching football, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Beulah Land Church in Sharpsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, John. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leanne Canady, Chris Minor, Nikki (Mark) McMain; grandchildren, Tristyn Minor, Jarrin Canady, Jaden Canady, Bailey Oliver; and sister, Sally Otte. Memorial service will be 6:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Tags