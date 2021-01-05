Bonnie Douglas

Bonnie Lee Douglas, 70, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on December 31, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1950 in Buffalo, New York the daughter of Robert Darling and Laura (Schreiber) Darling. She spent many years working at Taco Bell, Cracker Barrell, Meijer, and Fas Lube. She loved her dogs, Tula and Happy, watching football, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Beulah Land Church in Sharpsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, John. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leanne Canady, Chris Minor, Nikki (Mark) McMain; grandchildren, Tristyn Minor, Jarrin Canady, Jaden Canady, Bailey Oliver; and sister, Sally Otte. Memorial service will be 6:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
The Kokomo Perspective asked leaders of the community’s nonprofits, small businesses, schools, colleges, and other organizations what they hope to see in the coming year. While the leaders had various wishes, they’re all looking to brighter days in 2021.
Anglers and boaters should be aware that beginning at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, through approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, January 15, the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System (PALS) for purchasing fishing licenses will be unavailable.
INDIANAPOLIS — After testing the waters by polling constituents last week about whether he should contest the 2020 presidential results in Congress on Jan. 6, northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks officially signed on with dozens of other House Republicans to object to certification of the results.
CNN's Jim Sciutto debunked Rep. Clay Higgins' (R-LA) false assertion that there is "reasonable suspicion" of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with shooting three people, killing two, during unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including intentional homicide.
Howard County is slated to begin receiving some of the first rounds of funding from the CARES Act that can be used for COVID-19 education and prevention.
CNN's Brianna Keilar takes a look at President Trump's history of pressuring and threatening people's jobs, criticizing his "mob-like" tactics.
In 2021, the minimum wage will increase in 25 states and Washington, D.C. The size of the increases range from $0.08 per hour (a 0.8% increase) in Minnesota to $2.25 per hour (a 31.03% increase) in Virginia, and the effective dates for the increases range from October 2020 to August 2021. Increases in 18 states took effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Local officials have extended Howard County’s red status through this month.
JB Brown, who opted out of the 2020 season, told the Star he plans to play for the Arizona Wildcats in '21.
On the roster: Graham Mertz (RS Fr.), Danny Vanden Boom (RS Jr.), Chase Wolf (RS Soph.), Daniel Wright (Fr.)
On the roster: Jalen Berger (Fr.), Julius Davis (RS Fr.), Garrett Groshek (RS Sr.), Isaac Guerendo (RS Soph.)