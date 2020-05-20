Bonnie Cottingham

Bonnie Jean (Fellow) Cottingham, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. at her residence, after a courageous battle with a rare cancer. She was born October 16, 1943 to the late Alvin and Rowena (Albright) Fellow. She married Paul Ronald Cottingham on November 9, 1963, and he survives.
Bonnie graduated from Kokomo High School. After being employed for Delco Electronics for 11 years, she decided to stay at home until her kids were raised. She had her own business, Creative Silks, and did a lot of craft shows in various towns. Bonnie loved to sing and has sung in churches, weddings and funerals. She even performed on television in Tennessee. Bonnie also loved to fish at our place on the lake and visit with our lake friends and watch all the hummingbirds and Baltimore Orioles, play bingo with her bingo friends, and play cards with friends and her sisters-in-law. She was an only child, and her husband's family was her family, and she loved them as much as they loved her. When we became Christians, we renewed our 25th wedding anniversary vows to celebrate our new life with Jesus as our Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her husband, Paul R. Cottingham; son, Gregory A. Cottingham; daughter, Regina L. Cottingham; grandson, Hunter A. Cottingham; granddaughters, Corinna N. Cottingham and Ali N. Sherrod; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents.
There will be a time of visitation on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road East 50 North, Kokomo, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service, at 1:00 P.M., also on Saturday. Pastor Brad Swain will be officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. You may read Bonnie's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave family an online condolence. Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be provided at the church.