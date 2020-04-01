Bonnie Blaylock, 69, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1950 the daughter of David Allen and Phyllis Anne (Parsons) Cox. She married Joe T. Blaylock who survives.
Bonnie was a beautiful lady with a great personality. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Bonita enjoyed spending time with her family, painting and reading.
Surviving family members include her husband, Joe T. Blaylock of Kokomo, IN; son, Eric Meyers (Angie) of Kokomo, IN; step-sons, Joe Blaylock, II (Linda) of Kokomo, IN; Joshua Blaylock (Brian) of New York City, NY; her parents, David and Phyllis Cox of Kokomo, IN; sister, Joyce Keating of Kokomo, IN; four grandchildren, Lennon Meyers; Maisy Meyers; Gage Meyers and Joelie Blaylock.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Beth Meyers; brother, Ronald Cox and sister, Cheryl Cox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com