Bonita Jolene Downs, 71, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on October 28, 2021. She was born January 26, 1950 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Alvin and Thelma (Faircloth) Skinner. On June 24, 1967 she married Thomas Downs in Kokomo, IN and he survives.
Bonita spent her life caring for patients in memory care. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and being involved in church. Most of all, she adored all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Downs; children, Catherine (Michael) Shelden and Christopher Downs; grandchildren, Thomas (Morgan) Shelden, Victoria Shelden, Skylar Shelden, Stevie Downs, Crystal Downs, Kyle Downs, Logan Downs, and Dollie Downs; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Miles, Emma, and one expected in January; siblings, Carolyn Bogue, Rodney Skinner, DeVon (DeEtte) Skinner, and Donna Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alma Shepherd; and a special niece, Dovie Smith.
Funeral services celebrating Bonita’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 414 West Jefferson Street, with Steve Walker officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.