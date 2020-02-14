Bobby R. McDowell, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 12:21 am Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born February 23, 1943, in Picayune, Mississippi, the son of the late Elson and Scozia (McCormick) McDowell.
Bobby worked as a security officer and enjoyed his remaining days with his family.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Zena Howard, Kokomo, and his brother, Augustus (Jacquelyn) McDowell, North Carolina, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020, at Great Faith Christian Center, 210 W. King Street, Kokomo. The family has entrusted Bobby’s final care to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
