Bobby R Basil Sr.

Bobby Ray Basil Sr. of Kokomo, Indiana, originally from Louisville, Kentucky moved on to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11th 2020 at the age of 67. He was a retired truck driver and former co-owner of Millers Tavern. Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends, and of course took every chance he could to get on his Harley. He was a long-standing member of ABATE, and was affiliated with multiple other charitable organizations. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, and always enjoyed a good game of billiards with his pool hall buddies. He truly enjoyed any activity he could share with loved ones. Bobby’s words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort kept our hearts in the right place and put us through his own version of the “school of hard knocks,” giving us something to pass down for many generations to come. He was a world-renowned backyard barbeque grillmaster, or so he would say, where anyone was always welcome to try and squeeze in at his ever-full table to see for themselves; honestly, he just always enjoyed more company. Bobby knew no stranger and if he did, you can bet it wouldn’t take long before he called you his friend. One of the most memorable aspects of his character was his humor which will keep all those who knew him smiling for years to come. Bobby is survived by his mother, Mary Frances Basil of Louisville, KY; his brother Aaron Ray Basil of Shepherdsville, KY; three children: Bobby Ray Basil Jr. of Louisville, KY, Dana Gail (Basil) Mefford of Lexington, KY, and Brock Hutchins Basil of West Lafayette, IN; one grandson: Brayden Anthony Mefford; His Brooklynn; two uncles: James Benton Basil, Oris Eugene “Gene” Basil; one aunt: Peggy Dean; and Jaden, Cole, and Jan, all who he cared for dearly.
Bobby Sr. was preceded in death by his father Ray Eagle Basil as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and loved ones.
It deeply hurts our hearts that at this time we are unable, due to the COVID-19, to have the large gathering of family and friends to memorialize Bobby the way he so richly deserves. His family fully intends to have a proper memorial ride once the restrictions are lifted, at which we know he will be riding with us sporting his Harley wings.
Per state regulations, only 10 select family members are allowed at the private viewing, located at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, IN, for a brief time. All other family members and friends, Cage or not, are encouraged to roll out and put their “knees in the breeze” as long as they please to follow him out of town on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 10:am to his final resting place at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Park City, Kentucky where he will be laid to rest alongside several close family members, including his father. A brief service will be held at the cemetery at 1:30 pm central standard time. Many thanks for all the love you extended to our Father! May he truly rest easy in the arms of the Lord.