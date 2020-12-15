Bobby Joe Sharp, 59, Peru, passed away at 8:45 am Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 15, 1961, in Tipton, the son of the late John & Shirley (Cotham) Sharp.
Bobby was a graduate of Tri Central High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp and was an avid hunter and was active on hunting websites. He also enjoyed fishing and watching high school wrestling.
Bobby is survived by his children, Whitley Sunday (fiancé, Xu Ming Wang), Jimmy (Janelle) Sunday and Ruby Sharp (fiancé, Brayden Bockover); sister, Janette (Jack) Schultz; niece and nephew, Pamela (Coby) Schultz-Henderson and Nathan Schultz-Scott; and mother of his children, Leanna (Dan) Baldridge.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Hope Mullins-Sharp.
Visitation for friends will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, December 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Masks are required to be worn for both visitation and funeral service. Private funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
