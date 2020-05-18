Bobby Joe Carroll, 84, of Sharpsville, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday evening the 15 of May, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born to the late Fred Carroll and Clara Marie (Prewitt) Carroll on July 18, 1935 in Corbin, KY. Bobby married Donna Smith of Meadville, PA on April 14, 1967 in Fort Ord, CA.
Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Army Big Red 1 Division. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. Bobby met his wife of 53 years while they were both stationed in Fort Ord, CA. After marriage, they moved to Sharpsville to start a family. Bobby worked over 30 years at Chrysler in Kokomo, where he was a member of the local UAW 685.
He enjoyed old cars, and particularly Thunderbirds. He was a member of the Early Birds of Hoosier Land and the Pioneer Auto Club. Bob was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for nearly 50 years, where he enjoyed playing the guitar with his friends.
Those surviving him are his wife Donna, children, Diana Runion (Bryan), Karen Hyatt (Doug), Brian Carroll, grandchildren Jimmy and Jonathan Runion, brothers Don, Pat, and Lynn Carroll, and sister Charlene Carroll.
Preceding Bobby in death are his parents, brothers Arlen and John Carroll, sisters Jean Brown and Margaret Carroll and a granddaughter Ashlynn Runion.
Services for Bobby will take place at Mt. Gilead Baptist church on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Steve Gollner. Visiting hours will take place from 11:30am to 1pm. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: IU Health Simon Cancer Center Clinical Research, or to The Gideon's International.