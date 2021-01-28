Bobby Fording

Bobby R. Fording, 86, of Kokomo, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 with his wife by his side and surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born in Kokomo on February 22, 1934 to the late Russell and Ruth (Roland) Fording, he was the youngest of four children. His sisters, Marjorie E. Hines and Imogene M. Martin, brother, Jack R. Fording, each predeceased him. His niece, Sherry L. (Hines) Smith, nephews, Rex D. Hines and Jeffery A. Martin also preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Kokomo High School class of 1952 and was employed by Public Service Indiana for over thirty years. He was a member of the United States ARMY and served with distinction for four years. Bob often said the two best decisions he made were to marry his much beloved wife, Janet Sue Dunn and to accept a position with Public Service Indiana. Bob and Sue were married on June 3, 1955 in Loree Brethren Church in Loree, IN. Together they enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Bob loved nature and had many interests including woodworking, photography and astronomy. His smile was ever-present, and his wit was sharp. He was fiercely devoted to those he loved, taking great pride in their achievements and always ready to lend support. His greatest source of personal pride was building the home he would cherish all his life. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Sue Fording; children, Karen S. (Mark) Klebe, Joni K. Simmons, and Marla J. (Dave) Morgan; grandchildren Leigha (Brett) Messner, Michael (Sophie) Klebe, Aaron Simmons, and Brock and Bailee Morgan; great grandchildren, Gideon Morgan and Savannah Messner. Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center is presiding. The public is welcome to the graveside service at Rankin cemetery on February 1, 2021 at 3:00pm where the Kokomo VFW post 1152 and the U.S. Army will present Military Honors. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com and or mailed to Century Villa in Greentown, IN.
More from this section
Most Recent
- William "Bob" R. McJunkins
- Bryan Strange
- Herman "Neal" Welcher
- Bobby Fording
- Terry Hibschman
- A closer look at recent attrition in Scott Frost's program; you be the judge
- How to find out about — and sign up for — COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area
- Red Zone podcast: Micah Potter's big night, playing Penn State twice, QB coach candidates and more
- Billie Eilish: I used to sit in the car and cry over The Killers hit, Mr. Brightside
- 58 more residents test positive for COVID, no new deaths
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow expected to hit NWI starting Monday
- Multiple agencies pursue suspect after armed carjacking at Speedway
- Howard County moves back to ‘orange’ status
- Brandy Lynn Trevillion
- Community Health Network starts police department
- Shootout that killed teen leads to arrests in NWI carjacking, police say
- Woman released from prison after robbery verdict overturned
- Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have finalised their divorce
- UPDATE: Charges allege man rammed police cars in pursuit while dodging officer's fire
- James Paul Alender
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – January 27 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – January 20 Issue – Mugshots
- Snapshots from the Carver Center youth leagues in action
- January 2021 Restaurant Menu Guide
- Middle school game of the week: Eastern vs. St. Joan of Arc
- Snapshots from Bobkats combine in Westfield
- Kokomo Perspective – January 13 Issue – Mugshots
- January 2021 Coupons
- Best public high schools in America
- Kokomo Perspective – January 6 Issue – Mugshots
Bryan C. Strange, 57, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 2, 1963 to Alford “Gene” Strange and Mary (Campbell) Henry in Kokomo, IN. Bryan resided in Kokomo most of his life and was a graduate of Haworth High School. Bryan is remembered by hi…
Mr. Herman “Neal” Welcher, 80, passed away January 25, 2021. He was born December 18, 1940 in Elwood Indiana to Herman & Agnes Welcher.
CNN's Brianna Keilar calls out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for trying to walk back his role in the US Capitol insurrection while noting that Hawley, who has voted against all of President Joe Biden's nominees, only seems to vote yes when it comes to overturning elections.
Bobby R. Fording, 86, of Kokomo, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 with his wife by his side and surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born in Kokomo on February 22, 1934 to the late Russell and Ruth (Roland) Fording, he was the youngest of four children. His si…
His mother was a Fox, his father named after the great president Lincoln. Terry Lincoln Hibschman was born to Virginia Josephine (Fox) and Joseph Lincoln Hibschman on July 22, 1940 near Kansas, Illinois. Terry crossed from life to what’s next on January 26, 2021 in Kokomo, Indiana. Terry, of…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow expected to hit NWI starting Monday
- Multiple agencies pursue suspect after armed carjacking at Speedway
- Howard County moves back to ‘orange’ status
- Brandy Lynn Trevillion
- Community Health Network starts police department
- Shootout that killed teen leads to arrests in NWI carjacking, police say
- Woman released from prison after robbery verdict overturned
- Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have finalised their divorce
- UPDATE: Charges allege man rammed police cars in pursuit while dodging officer's fire
- James Paul Alender
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – January 27 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – January 20 Issue – Mugshots
- Snapshots from the Carver Center youth leagues in action
- January 2021 Restaurant Menu Guide
- Middle school game of the week: Eastern vs. St. Joan of Arc
- Snapshots from Bobkats combine in Westfield
- Kokomo Perspective – January 13 Issue – Mugshots
- January 2021 Coupons
- Best public high schools in America
- Kokomo Perspective – January 6 Issue – Mugshots
There's currently ample discussion in the Nebraska fan base about recent roster attrition in fourth-year head coach Scott Frost's football program. Since Dec. 1 of 2019, a total of 25 players have left the program.
South Africa's "SAVE-P" project is driving local efforts to mass produce an inexpensive alternative to an essential piece of medical equipment.
As solar power becomes more ubiquitous in Africa, South African alternative energy company ARTsolar is turning towards tech to minimize waste while maximizing their output. Viren Gosai, ARTsolar general manager, shares the tools powering the future of the industry.
How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area.
Man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of ammunition near US Capitol
National
There's currently ample discussion in the Nebraska fan base about recent roster attrition in fourth-year head coach Scott Frost's football program. Since Dec. 1 of 2019, a total of 25 players have left the program.
State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together on Zoom to break down the latest news around the Badgers’ men’s basketball and football programs.
Jadarrius Perkins one of 12 newcomers enrolled, available to take part in spring practices.