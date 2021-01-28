Bobby Fording

Bobby R. Fording, 86, of Kokomo, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 with his wife by his side and surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born in Kokomo on February 22, 1934 to the late Russell and Ruth (Roland) Fording, he was the youngest of four children. His sisters, Marjorie E. Hines and Imogene M. Martin, brother, Jack R. Fording, each predeceased him. His niece, Sherry L. (Hines) Smith, nephews, Rex D. Hines and Jeffery A. Martin also preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Kokomo High School class of 1952 and was employed by Public Service Indiana for over thirty years. He was a member of the United States ARMY and served with distinction for four years. Bob often said the two best decisions he made were to marry his much beloved wife, Janet Sue Dunn and to accept a position with Public Service Indiana. Bob and Sue were married on June 3, 1955 in Loree Brethren Church in Loree, IN. Together they enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Bob loved nature and had many interests including woodworking, photography and astronomy. His smile was ever-present, and his wit was sharp. He was fiercely devoted to those he loved, taking great pride in their achievements and always ready to lend support. His greatest source of personal pride was building the home he would cherish all his life. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Sue Fording; children, Karen S. (Mark) Klebe, Joni K. Simmons, and Marla J. (Dave) Morgan; grandchildren Leigha (Brett) Messner, Michael (Sophie) Klebe, Aaron Simmons, and Brock and Bailee Morgan; great grandchildren, Gideon Morgan and Savannah Messner. Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center is presiding. The public is welcome to the graveside service at Rankin cemetery on February 1, 2021 at 3:00pm where the Kokomo VFW post 1152 and the U.S. Army will present Military Honors. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com and or mailed to Century Villa in Greentown, IN.

