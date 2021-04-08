Bobbie DeWeese

Bobbie Wayne DeWeese, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 3:15 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. He was born November 3, 1941 to the late William Miller and Lela Adell (Bethany) DeWeese in Philadelphia, MS. On February 15, 1963, he married Patricia (Allen) DeWeese, and she survives.
Bobbie was a 1958 graduate of Istouma High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after 34 years of service. He served in the United States Army,101st Airborne Division from 1959-1962, obtaining the rank of Private First Class. Bobbie enjoyed golfing, racing, and many years of retirement in Florida.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Bobbie is survived by his son, Kirk D. DeWeese; grandchildren, Christopher Douglas DeWeese, and Daniel DeWeese; great-grandchildren, Camden and Corbin DeWeese; and siblings, William DeWeese, Mary Conrad, Marilyn (Willard) Green, and Darlene (Frank) Killens.
Bobbie was preceded in death by his parents.
In honor of Bobbie’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Darrough Chapel Park, 602 S. Goyer Rd. Kokomo, in Bobbie’s memory. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
