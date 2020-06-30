Blaine E. Haynes

Blaine A. Haynes, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 5:30 am Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was born June 29, 1941, in San Diego, California, the son of the late Floyd & Helen (Mellinger) Haynes. On March 5, 1966, in Marion, he married Eva Marie Crowell, and she survives.
Blaine and his family moved to Kokomo when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959 and served with the United States Navy from 1962-1966. He retired from Delco/Delphi in 2001 as an Engineering Technician.
Blaine and Eva enjoyed competing in Country Dancing events. He enjoyed woodworking, and watching the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and the Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed watching IU basketball during the time when Bob Knight was the coach. Blaine loved spending time with his grandsons, Blake and Bryce, and also watching his sons, Brett and Brad play sports while growing up.
Along with his wife Eva, Blaine is also survived by his sons, Brett Haynes and Brad (Shanna) Haynes; grandsons, Blake and Bryce; and brother-in-law, Bob (Shauna) Crowell.
Blaine was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Padfield and Phyllis Tomlinson; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Robert Crowell.
The family would like to give a special thank you to their friends, Marty and Pat Whitesell for their help. They would also like to acknowledge the hospice nurses, Jenelle, Nicole, Angel, and Molly, along with Dr. Salter and Dr. Harshman.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Tim Tranbarger officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Blaine’s memory to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or to the National Autism Association, www.nationalautismassociation.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
