Blaine A Tolle

Blaine Alton Tolle, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born to Maurice and Aline (Hollingsworth) Tolle on March 6, 1945 in Elwood, Indiana.

Blaine married the love of his life, Beverly (Hopper) Tolle, on May 30, 1969, in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

After his graduation from Windfall, IN High School in 1963, he entered the US Navy. He was stationed at Quantico Naval Base in Virginia for the duration of his enlistment. He returned home to Windfall, IN in 1967, and then began his college career.

He attended Marion College for one year, and then he transferred to Kansas City College and Bible School in Overland Park, KS. He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor degree in Theology. He then spent a number of years in ministry and education before moving back home to Windfall, IN. He spent the remainder of his working life in the service industry. He served as a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer and church board member in his local church.

Blaine and Beverly were blessed with three children. Jonathan Mark was born in 1970, Beth Ann was born in 1973 and Seth David was born in 1978. Over the years, their family has expanded to include their spouses and seven grandchildren. Jonathan and Lana (Onks), Beth and Chad (Samons) and Seth and Jenna (Combs). Their seven grandchildren are Wyatt Tolle, Cade, Blake, Connor and Briley Samons and Kaia Combs and Tristan Moore.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Maurice and Aline Tolle and his brother Darwin Tolle.

He is survived by his siblings, Marlene (Gene) Alberson, Darcel (Mary) Tolle, Karen Sharp, Harold (Linda) Tolle and his sister-in-law Phyllis Tolle.

Spending time with his family and friends was the highlight of his life, and he kept things lively wherever he went with his sense of humor and his love of puns. He was a faithful servant of his Lord, and we are confident that he is now in his heavenly home. He will be greatly missed by us all.

Blaine’s funeral service will start with military honors Thursday March 18, 2021 6:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Kokomo with friends gathering from 3:00pm until time of service.

Pastors Mark Arnett & Jeremy Jessup with officiate his service which will be live streamed on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook page starting at 5:50pm day of service.

You may leave a message for the family or order flowers at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com