Bishop George Reprogle, a beacon of light to all who knew him, age 93, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by his children. He was reunited with the love of his life, Phyllis and is dancing on those streets of gold with their Heavenly Father.

He was born in Kokomo, IN, July 31, 1927, to Irene (Kuntz) and George Obadiah Reprogle. After his birth, the family moved to St. Louis, MO, where he lived until the age of 15. He joined the Army at age 18, and proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in the medic field. He worked at the Pottery in Kokomo, IN, for 27 years.

Bishop has served a life of service for the Kingdom of God. He started Apostolic Lighthouse in 1966 in his home. They had 60 the first Sunday, 83 the second and continued his earthly ministry at 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo, IN.

Bishop was the Indiana Superintendent of the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ for 11 years and served sec/treasure for 6 years. He loved serving at IN Camp and building the IN District.

He married Phyllis Reprogle September 16, 1949, who together they worked to build the Kingdom of God. Together they started Lighthouse Christian School, 1978, to share a Godly heritage to the youth of Kokomo, IN.

Bishop George Reprogle is survived by his daughters, Cindy (William) Brock of Kokomo, Teresa (Gary) Foster of Byhalia, MS, and son Douglas (Leslie) Reprogle of Chandler, AZ; 8 grandchildren, Yolanda (Chris) Degen, Shane (Tonya) Foster, Jabion Foster, Corey (Brittany) Brock, Jonathan Reprogle, Shanda (Jared) Wallace, James and Jaxson Reprogle; 11 great grandchildren, Shaden, Alondra & Princeton Degen, Carter & Cooper Brock, Kaydence & Kenzington Foster, Linden, Kingston, Sailor Von, & Golden Wallace. He has two sisters, Sue (John) Wilson of Nashville,TN, and Sharon Snavely of Kokomo, IN. He had many nieces, nephews, and family members who he loved and touched deeply.

He was preceded in death by his love. Phyllis; son, Gregory; parents, Irene and George; in-laws, Hildred and Bud McCarter; sisters, Christine & Priscilla; brothers, Clifford & Lenny; grandparents, Ethel and Earl Warden; and many more family and friends who were dear to him.

Bishop Reprogle will be missed so much on this earth, but his heritage and legacy will never end. He was a ‘hero’ to his family and all who knew him. His life modeled this Scripture.

“Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6:30 pm Thursday, January 7, 2020, at Grace Apostolic, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo. Private Funeral service will be held and burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Grace Apostolic Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.