Billy Wayne Hale, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 2:35 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born July 11, 1944, the son of the late Harold and Frances “Roberta” (Roberts) Hale in Delphi, IN. He married Jim Lauck in 2014, and he survives.
Billy was a graduate of Pilgram Holiness College. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Billy retired from Chrysler Corporation after 34 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and cooking.
In addition to his spouse Jim, Billy is survived by his daughters, Christal (Ryan) Hammond, and Chasta (fiancé Aaron Czalbowski) Stefanatos; step children, Christan (fiancé Lena Johnson) Lauck, Hillary (Engin) Celebi, and Mark Lauck; grandchildren, Madison, Braeden, and Dylan Bryant, Emma (Frank) Enriquez, Tessa Stefanatos, Quinn Hammond, and Remy Celebi; brothers, Paul (Sandy) Hale, David (Diana) Hale, Nathan (Vicki) Hale, and Danny (Diana) Hale; and sister, Faye (Bud) Payne.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Ray (Else) Hale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, May 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, with Amy Imboden officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family 4 to 8 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
