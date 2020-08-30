Billy Paul Thurman, 78, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 28, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1942 in Burkesville, Kentucky the son of Buddy and Beulah Thurman (Teal).
Surviving family members include Edson and Ellouise Fadely, Ronnie Thurman, Eric and Linda Myers, Decke and Brenda Huntley, Robert and Brenda Thurman, Minnie Thurman and Wanda Thurman.
Deceased family members include Alden Thurman, Bud Thurman and Geraldine Swegman.
He also has many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.