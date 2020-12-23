Billy Keith Dobson, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Copper Trace Assisted Living in Westfield. He was born on September 19, 1931, in Decatur City, Iowa, the son of the late James Clarence and Edith Amanda (McDaniels) Dobson. In 1957, he married Beverly Phillips, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2020.
Billy was a 1949 graduate of Leon High School. He attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa and Indiana University Kokomo. He retired from Chrysler after over 30 years of service. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1954. He was proud to have served his country during the Korean War. Billy enjoyed camping and traveling to Florida. His hobbies included photography, woodworking, and remodeling his home. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, the Lions Club, and the American Legion.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Tapp, Debbie (Dale) Johnson, and Leslie (Mark) Hoff; grandchildren, Ross (Ashley) Conley, Jordan (Cheyenne) Hoff, James Hoff, Jillian Hoff, and Rachel Tapp; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hoff, Katerina Hoff, and Kalleigh Hoff; brother, Norman (Diane) Dobson; and nephews, Michael Dobson and Steve Dobson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Private family services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery, with Pastor Fred Knoll officiating. Military rites will be provided by the United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Billy’s memory to the American Legion, Greentown Lions Club, Boys Town, or the Dementia Society of America. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
