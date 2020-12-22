Billy D. Shipley, 99, died December 13, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born June 10, 1921, in Fulton County, Indiana, the son of Russell L. and Verna Shipley.
He was employed as a teacher at Galveston, Sharpsville, and Kokomo Center Schools until his retirement in 1978. He was a member of Grace UM Church, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, and formerly a member of a Barbershop Quartet, the Kokomo Noon Lions Club, Indiana Industrial Education Association, and American Vocation Association.
In addition to education and spending time with his family, he enjoyed summer traveling, construction work, golf, computers, and spending winters in Florida after retirement, before moving back to Kokomo.
He was extremely proud of his three sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Janet Shipley, Kokomo, Eric and Deanna Shipley, Colorado, and Kent and Bonnie Shipley, Westfield. He is survived by his three sons, ten grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, and a brother.
His family wants to thank the staff of Wellbrooke of Kokomo for the care provided to Bill. They also gave back to him much deserved teasing in response to his many humorous remarks.
His body will be cremated with ashes buried in the Akron, IN cemetery. A memorial service, for the family only, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry, Kokomo, IN 46901 or the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
