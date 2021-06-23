Billy “Bill” Harold Jameson, 74, Greentown, passed away at 3:13 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. He was born September 19, 1946, in Loudon County, TN, the son of the late William Harold and Annie Jane (Thomas) Jameson.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Eastern High School. He retired as a truck driver from B.J. Trucking after 28 years of service. Bill was President of the Indiana and American Haflinger Horse Association. He was an avid 4-H supporter and enjoyed attending the Indiana State Fair. During retirement, he helped his close friends by hauling grain in the fall time. Most of all, he enjoyed breakfast and conversations with former classmates at the local diner.
Bill is survived by his children, Laura Ann Clark, and Jim (Denice) Jameson; grandchildren, Kurtis (Jessie) Jameson, Kirsten (boyfriend Jonathan) Fross, Alexa Jameson, Brentley Jameson, and Kody Clark; and great-grandchildren, Beau and Luke Jameson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, June 28, 2021, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Logan Sparling officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 2 pm to 6 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-America Threshing Antique, Inc. In Bill’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Billy "Bill" Harold Jameson's family, please visit our floral store.