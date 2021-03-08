Billy Allen

Billy Harold Allen was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bill was born on March 15, 1938 in Fork Ridge, Tennessee and raised in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Bill served in the Navy from 1956-1962. During his service he met his bride Ida “Darlene” Harper. They wed on January 6, 1958 in Compton, CA. Later they made their home in Kokomo, IN. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2018.
Bill worked at American Standard Pottery for 17 years and retired from Gerber Pottery in 2000 after 20 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and coaching little league baseball and men's softball. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cubs, Colts, Bears, Pacers, and IU. Bill was dedicated to his family; he loved spending time with each one and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the Patriarch of the family and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Bill is survived by his children Dana and Don Hudson, Danny and Myra Allen, Teresa Allen and Lenora Gamblin. Bill was blessed to have and love grandchildren Shanda and Chris Shoemaker, Joel and Alecia Hudson, and Taylor and Trever Davis. As well as great-grandchildren Brynlee, Haven, and Deacon Shoemaker, Layla Hudson and Baby Hudson due soon, Tinsley and Tripper Davis, Kole Kirkman, Ayden Shaffer, and Gavin Heath. Bill is also survived by his siblings Judy (Bob) Burton, Jayetta Howard, and Doug (Barb) Allen.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Flora Allen, siblings Eloise, Jean, Mack, Turk, Charles, and Dish.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com.