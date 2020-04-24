Billie “Jean” (McCartney) Price, 58, Kokomo, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. She was born September 28, 1961, in Kokomo, to William H. and Helen I. (Stewart) McCartney.
Jean loved drawing, painting, music and cooking.
Survivors include her son, Justin Lee McCartney, of Kokomo; daughter, Christina Spring McGuire, of Frankfort; ex-husband, Jeffrey Lee Price, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Gavin McCartney and Gary Michael Anderson; great-grandchildren, Braizy Anderson and Xakia Anderson; sisters, Rita Arlene McCartney, of Kokomo, and Sheila Kay Rudd and her husband, Wayne, of Kokomo; and brothers, William Harold McCartney, Jr., and his wife, Cindy, of Young America, Michael Alan McCartney, of Kokomo, and Bradley Scott, of Kokomo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jeans wishes were to be cremated, and no public services are planned at this time. Contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to the LUNGevity Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billie "Jean" (McCartney) Price, please visit our floral store.