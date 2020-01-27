Billie D. “Bill” Dunne, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 10:04 am Thursday January 23, 2020, at Golden Living Center – Sycamore Village, Kokomo, with his family at his side. He was born February 12, 1929, in Hidalgo, Illinois, the son of the late Richard & Audrey (Hudson) Dunne. On August 16, 1980, at Stevenson’s Point on Lake Shaffer, he married Lois (Greathouse) Dunne who preceded him in death on June 29, 2017.
Bill retired in 1981 from Kokomo Spring Company after 30 years of service. He enjoyed building trash boxes and potato boxes, and enjoyed riding his scooter with his best friend Bud Buck. Bill also enjoyed working on puzzles. After his wife Lois passed away, Bill continued to work on puzzles. This was a hobby he shared with his daughter, Jeanne, and they would often “puzzle” together. Bill would glue the puzzles together and then send them to his granddaughter’s (Mrs. Tuberty) second grade class at Western Primary. The students purchased the puzzles with classroom dollars. He enjoyed seeing pictures of the kids and their puzzles. The students were proud to carry their puzzles home or give the puzzles to someone else as a gift. This act of kindness will be remembered by many.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Dunne, and Deborah Tackett; granddaughters, Tina (David) Roller, and Kelly (Chris) Tuberty; great-grandchildren, Joshua Roller, Mallory (Dylan) Dowell, Cassidy Roller, Morgan Tuberty, and Meg Tuberty; siblings, Jim, Danny, and Marjorie.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Steven Duane Dunne; siblings, Jack, Junior, and Betty; and his most precious friend, Bud Buck.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm C.S.T. Tuesday in Aten Cemetery, Jasper County, IL. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9-10 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
