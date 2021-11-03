Bill L. Merrick

William L. Merrick, age 50, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. William was born July 10, 1971 in Colorado Springs, CO to Dennis and Mary (Melton) Merrick. Bill was a 1989 Kokomo High School graduate and formerly worked for Chrysler and ISI as a truck driver.
Bill was a member the Community Tax Service bowling team, loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and an avid Colts and Pacers fan. He attended several Brickyard 400 races and NASCAR races, music was a big part of his life. Bill had a great heart and loved to keep you on your toes with jokes and pranks. Bill was a wonderful son and loved his family with all his heart.
Survivors include his parents; Dennis and Mary Merrick of Kokomo, Indiana, brothers; Jim (Michelle) Merrick of Freehold, New Jersey, Denny (Melinda) Merrick II of Kokomo, Indiana, Randy (Loma) Merrick, Partner; Catina Merrick, of Kokomo, Indiana, Nieces; Brienna "Brie", Avery, Nicole, Katie, Jenica, Madi, Nephews; Brendan "Bub", Jake. He had a special bond as papadaddy with Jazzy. Bill had a step son Drew Floyd of Kokomo, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary on Webster St. with Pastor John Zwirn officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am till the start of funeral services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Havens Alliance Church.