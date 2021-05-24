Bill L. Doyel, 85, of Kokomo, passed away at 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 1, 1936, in New Market, Indiana, to Claude Burdell and Ollie Mae (Wray) Doyel. In 1962, he married Phyllis Williams, and that union had two daughters, Pamela and Kristine. He then married Valerie G. Langer, on January 1, 1978, and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2010.
Bill graduated from Muncie Central High School and went into the Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1957 in Korea and the U.S. He attended Indiana University and graduated from Pastoral Ministry at Melodyland School of Theology. He served as minister in several cities. While in the Air Force, he was a member of the drum and bugle corps band. Bill liked being with people of all ages and loved singing in local barbershop quartets, including the Kokomo Men of Note.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristine Kirkmeyer, of Liberty, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeremy (Torrey) Kirkmeyer, of Washington, Ethan (Rose) Kirkmeyer, of Tennessee, Alisha Adams, of Kokomo, Michele Adams, of Kokomo, Jennifer (Dirk) Mooney, of Kokomo, and Matt Adams (fiancé Aubrey Janea); and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ciara, Lucas, Alaina, Haley, Jacob, Lilly, Charley, Paul, Kyleigh and Kaydee.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Doyel Walsh; great-granddaughter, Cloey Monson; brother, Garth Doyel; and sister, Claudina McCommach.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Military honors will take place at the funeral home at Noon on Monday and will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
