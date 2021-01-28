Bill A. Harlen, 88, went Home to be with the Lord on January 23rd, 2021. He was born October 27, 1932 to Arnold and Elfie (Alvey) Harlen in New Castle, Indiana. He married Patricia L. Rogers on December 23, 1995. She was the love of his life, prayer partner, best friend and soulmate.
Bill graduated from New Castle High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and then entered the Army Reserves. After his military service he worked at the Chrysler Transmission Plant for 35 years before his retirement. Bill was an avid sportsman in golf, basketball, softball and bowling. He was also known for his peanut butter fudge. More importantly, Bill gave his life to Jesus Christ and served the Lord for more than 25 years. He genuinely loved his family as his own and prayed for them every night by name.
Besides his wife, Bill is survived by four stepchildren, Cindy (Greg) Carie, Grady (Chloé) Rogers, Chrystal (Kirk) Ayres and Randy Rogers. Thirteen step grandchildren and twenty step great grandchildren. Preceding Bill in death are his parents, sister Patricia and her husband Jack Bach, stepdaughter Lori Rogers and step granddaughter Capri Ayres.
A celebration of life ceremony will be Friday, January 29th from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cross America Community Center across from Menards. The wake/visitation is 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life ceremony is 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. with Pastor Grady Brian Rogers presiding. A Military Rites ceremony will be 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., with food and honor gathering immediately after until 7:30 p.m.
Flowers and cards may be sent to Bill A Harlen c/o Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Dr., Kokomo, IN. 46901.