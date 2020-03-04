Beverly Zoe (Phillips) Dobson

Beverly Zoe Dobson, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Copper Trace Assisted Living in Westfield. She was born August 18, 1935, in Marion, to Lowell Dean and Lulu (Forbes) Phillips. In 1957, she married Billy Dobson, and he survives.
Beverly graduated from Bridgeman High School in 1954. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, camping, and traveling to Florida and loved playing cards with friends!! She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Tapp, Debbie (Dale) Johnson and Leslie (Mark) Hoff; grandchildren, Ross (Ashley) Conley, Jordan (Cheyenne) Hoff, James Hoff and Jillian Hoff; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hoff and Katerina Hoff; and brothers, John “Jack” Phillips and Norman “Bud” (Linda) Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Bernita, Robert, Ruby, Hester, Bill, Mildred, Richard and Shirley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Heart Association or the Susan G. Komen Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Beverly's family, please visit our floral section.