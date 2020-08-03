Beverly Sue Russell

Beverly Russell, 83, of Lafayette, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 pm, at St. Anthony Rehabilitation in Lafayette. She was born to the late Karl and Mary Glee (Engleman) Weisenberger on February 19, 1937 in Rich Valley, Indiana. Beverly married Richard D. Ellers in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 1968. Beverly married John R. Russell in 1970, and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Beverly worked as a LPN for many nursing homes in Kokomo. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. Beverly was known to be a nurturing and caring woman, always wanting to care for others. She also enjoyed camping with her family in recent years. Beverly was a member of the Kokomo Seventh-Day Advent Church.
Surviving are her children, Debra (Chuck Balser) Shubert, Lafayette, and Daniel Ellars, Flora; stepchildren, Jim Russell, Tennessee, and Barbara Freeman, California; three grandchildren, Kevin Ellars, Monticello, Justin Ellars, Flora, and Jeremy (Nisha) Shubert, California; great-grandchild, Parker Shubert, California; several step-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; five sisters, Phyllis Kellar, Montana, Nancy Exmeyer, Sharpsville, Sandy Weisenberger, Montana, Dorothy Moore, Amboy, and Veronica Books, Rochester.
Preceded in death are her husbands; son, Ronnie Ellars; daughter, Glenda Ellars; two stepchildren, Shirley Swafford and Barry Russell; step-grandchild, Michelle Freeman; and great-grandchild, Levi Ellars.
There will be a time of visitation for Beverly on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Blake Hall will be officiating. Facial masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Funeral service will be streamed live at Ellers Mortuary Facebook page at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Amboy. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or American Heart Association, envelopes will be provided at funeral home.