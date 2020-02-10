Beverly K. (Lantrip) Killian, 80, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born on February 7, 1939 in Worthington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Noble & Mary Steveson Lantrip. On October 30, 1955, she married Billie L. Killian, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2011.
Beverly worked for Heztel Store in Alto and Haworty School as a cook. She later worked as an in home caregiver. Beverly loved flowers, gardening, puzzles and crocheting. She also enjoyed playing cards, and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Beverly is survived by her son, Roy L. Killian; and her grandsons, Tim Killian, and Jim Killian.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her children, Timothy Killian and Penny Killian; and her siblings, Diana Steveson, John Lantrip, and Steve Lantrip.
The family would like to thank Dr. Reilly, Dr. Ranginani, and Dr. Hussain, along with the hospitals, emergency room staff, and Wellbrooke at Kokomo. A special thank you to Carol Roll.
A private graveside service was held at Albright Cemetery on Tuesday with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Stout & Son Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like for memorial contributions to be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, or Widow to Widow Group. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
