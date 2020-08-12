Beverly Jean Stooksbury-Hunter, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 3:50 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1935, in Kokomo, to Clarence and Mary Barnett.
Beverly worked for General Motors retiring after 33 years of service. After retiring she enjoyed many motorcycle trips, camping, and winters in Florida. In her later years, she enjoyed marathon TV days of Tom Selleck in “Blue Bloods” or reading a good cowboy romance novel. She was a former member of Gospel Light Mission Church and in recent years enjoyed attending Cowboy Church with her friends. Beverly often stated her greatest accomplishment in life was her children.
She is survived by her daughter and special son-in-law, Kelly and Darrell Ellison; son and special daughter-in-law, Trace and Terri Stooksbury; grandchildren, Ryan Mullen, Eric (Nina) Mullen, Jessica (Blane) Mowry, Joshua (Carrie) Stooksbury, and Joseph (Amber) Stooksbury; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Maxwell, Madeline, J.J. and Elizabeth; sisters, Jeannette (Mike) Huffman and Barbara (Clyde) Wilkerson; brothers, Mick Barnett, Bill (Kathy) Barnett and Jim (Carol) Barnett; brother-in-law, Leland Rush; as well as many nieces and nephews that loved their “Aunt Bev” dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn Rush; brother, Steve Barnett; and sister-in-law, Toni Barnett.
Private family graveside services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kokomo Urban Outreach. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
