Beverly Jean Pohl, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 10:35 am Wednesday May 13, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born August 23, 1927, in Patterson, California, the daughter of the late John R. & Ruby Kinnaird. She was married to Theodore J. Pohl, who preceded her in death.
Beverly worked in sales for Boston Stone for 15 years and taught kindergarten. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Beverly is survived by her children, Patrick Pohl, and Linda Delgadillo; grandchildren, Olivia Pohl, Calvin Pohl, Louis Delgadillo, and Abby Delgadillo.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore.
Private services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
