Beverly Jean "Jeanie" Watkins

Beverly Jean “Jeanie” (Durkes) Watkins, 79, Greentown, passed away at her home Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born September 5, 1940, in Peru, Indiana, to the late George and Georgia (Butt) Durkes. On April 11, 1965, in Peru, Indiana, she married Donald Watkins, and he survives.
She graduated from Peru High School in 1958. Jeanie had worked at Peru Bank as a secretary. She attended Hillsdale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, she loved her flowers, doing crafts and was a good baker and cook. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was a good wife and mother. She enjoyed many winters in their Florida home.
She is survived by husband, Don; children, Michelle (Zane) Harvey and Troy (Susan Acuff) Watkins; grandchildren, Max Austin Harvey, Micayla Paige Harvey and Ray Mason Harvey; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Durkes; mother-in-law, Helen Watkins; and father-in-law, Max Watkins.
Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services, 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Rd, Kokomo, with Chaplain Brian Deahn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
