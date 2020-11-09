Beverly J. Weir

Beverly J. (Avery) Weir, 90, Kokomo, passed away November 7, 2020. She was born July 21, 1930 in Kokomo to Jesse & Chilnessia (Fuller) Avery.

Beverly married Earl E. Weir on September 4, 1954 who passed away after 61 years of marriage.

She retired from Delco Electronics August 1, 1987 with 31 and a half years & a member of U.A.W 292.

Beverly belonged to Maha Shrine Guild, Supreme Caldron of Grotto, Ladies of IBN Saud Grotto, Charter member Delco Alumni Club and Booster Club of Kokomo.

She enjoyed crafts, shopping and caring for her family.

She is survived by sons; Ricky W. Weir, Kokomo IN, Jerry E. (Cheryl) Weir, Kokomo IN, daughters; Beverly J. Bishop, Kokomo, IN, Virginia L. (Jerry) Cook, Kokomo IN, brothers; Robert L. (Carolyn) Avery, Riverside CA, Gerry W. (Susie) Avery, Kokomo IN, sister; Virginia (Elton “Chip”) Holder, Kokomo IN, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Jeffery A. Weir, brothers; Jack E. & Larry Avery, aunts; Mary Olmstead, Lucy Fuller & Jo Steinborn.

Friends may call on the family Thursday November 12, 2020 4:00pm–8:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. With services Friday November 13, 2020 11:00am at the Mortuary.

Burial will immediately follow in Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.

Pastor Karen Burkley will be officiating.

Contribution may be made of Beverly’s behalf to; Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa Florida 33607 or Grottoes of North America, 430 Beecher, Gahanna, OH 43230.

You may find Beverly’s Obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can order flowers and leave a message for the family. Her service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page starting at 10:50am November 13th.