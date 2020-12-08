Beverly J. Kitts

Beverly J. Kitts, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 6:01 am on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born on March 16, 1934 in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Walter and Zelpha (Miller) Turner. Beverly spent her whole life in Kokomo and never wanted to live anywhere else. This was home. She always loved her family more than anything. Beverly loved going to garage sales with her best friend, Jane. She loved walking at the mall and talking with the girls at Target. Beverly loved Christmas. She attended Kokomo High School then worked at Delco for 38 years. Beverly is survived by her sons, Jon (Vickie) Kitts and Steve (Stephanie) Kitts; grandchildren, Jay (Stacy) Kitts and Clay Kitts; great-grandchildren, Jayten and Allie Kitts and Chauncey Huerta; brothers, Robert (Mary) Turner and David (Janet) Turner; step-daughters, Sandy (Kitts) Torres, Spain and Janis Kitts, Indianapolis; 2 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren; best friend forever, Jane Sorrell, Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Kitts; and sister, Joann Watson. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11:00 am until the start of Funeral services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com

Tags