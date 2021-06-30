Beverly J. Hoover

Beverly Jane Hoover, 87 of Markle and formerly of Tipton died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Markle Health & Rehabilitation. She was born in Tipton on November 7, 1933 to Dilver & Virginia (Young) Hoover. She had also lived in Marion. Beverly had married Ronald Thatcher and later divorced him. In 1963 she married David Droke and they later divorced.
Beverly graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1951. She had worked as a secretary at World Gospel Mission in Marion and she was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion.
Beverly is survived by two children, Dan Droke and wife Chris, Uniondale and Melissa (Droke) Mounsey and husband Mitch, Huntington; one brother, Keith Hoover of Tipton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Dylan Gray, Cale Gray, Cassidy Gray, Mark Mounsey, Matthew Mounsey and Mason Mounsey.
Beverly was preceded in death by seven siblings, Billie Hoover, Judith Hoover, Norma Hoover, Phil Hoover, Marjorie Day, Joan Cole and Donnie Hoover.
Graveside services for Beverly will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Fairview Cemetery, Tipton with burial to follow. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hoover family.