Beverly Fields

Beverly Joe Fields, 79, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1941 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Omer and Ruby (Tow) Turner. On September 22, 1956 she married Marvin Fields who preceded her in death in 2009.
Beverly enjoyed bowling, camping, spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Surviving relatives include three daughters, Kathy Moran (Scott) of San Tan Valley, AZ; Juliet Windell (Larry) of Kokomo, IN; Lore Dishman (Aaron Bryant) of Apache Junction, AZ; grandchildren, Nathan Moran (Jessica), Kevin Windell (Rachel), Megan Dishman, Rachel Dishman, Kristi Dishman, Derek Windell; three great grandchildren, Madison Windell, Kira Moran, Kamden Windell; two sisters, Pat Geiger, Diane Croddy; two brothers, Richard Turner, Dale Turner and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren Michael Moran; Austin Windell, brother Jeff Turner, sister Shirley Johnson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.