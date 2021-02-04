Beulah D. Shrewsberry, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her home in Kokomo, IN. Beulah was born November 19, 1939 to the late Earl Woods and Mabel (Woodrum) Woods in Dorothy, WV.
Beulah enjoyed life. She loved music, dancing, Bingo, and she loved her family to the moon and back. Beulah was a member of the Mogadore Ohio Moose Club. She retired from Colonial Rubber Company after 40+ years and was a healthcare giver for a few years.
Beulah is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Shrewsberry aka "Charlie Brown". They were married 61 years, and baby great granddaughter Saint Madison Jane Cunningham.
She is survived by her children, Christopher W. Shrewsberry of Ravenna, OH., and Tina Vasbinder (Kenneth J.) of Kokomo, grandchildren Crystal Smith of NC., Ashley and Andy Smith of WV., Jesse and Chris Cunningham of WV., and Dylan Vasbinder of Kokomo, great grandchildren Bailey Spaur of NC., Hayden, Vincent, and Macy Kay Smith of WV., and Memphis, Raleigh, and Branson Cunningham of WV.