Betty Sullivan, 84, Kokomo, passed away September 24, 2020. She was born February 6, 1936 to Jackson and Mary Elizabeth (Webster) Causey in Windfield Alabama.
She married the love of her life Jack Sullivan on February 18, 1955 who preceded her in death. She retired from Delco with 32 years of service.
Betty was also proceeded in death by her four sisters; Gladys, Adell, Emma Lee and Elma. Five brothers; Homer, Roy, Joe D, Junior and Jewel Causey.
She is survived by two sons; John (Mary) Sullivan and Greg Sullivan. She was also mother to her three grandchildren Jana (Josh) Luckey, Bettysue Bertrand and Elliot (Sara) Sullivan. Grandchildren; Howard Duncan, Jerry Sullivan and Amanda Jesse. 17 Great and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Wednesday September 30, 2020 11:00am at Brookside cemetery in Windfall Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Ellers Mortuary.