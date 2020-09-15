Betty Sue Houchens, 82, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 14, 2020, at 12:03 AM surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 10, 1938 in Tazewell, Tennessee to the late Henry H. and Mary A (Killian) England. After retiring from Delco, Betty spent most of her time reading crime novels, quilting, going to country music singings, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member and Sunday School Teacher at the Kokomo Missionary Baptist Church.
Betty married Harold Houchens on September 23, 1977, and he survives.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her brother, Paul England; her son-in-law, Jeff Hunter; and her nephew, Scott England.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Ollie Jean Brown and Joe England; her children, Rhonda Ridge, Randy Harner, Colleen Hunter, Joyce Mulkey, and Travis Houchens; grandchildren, Abigail Houchens, Terry Glosser, Missy Glosser, Heather Glosser, Randy Harner, Andy Harner, Chuck Harner, Eric Hunter (Megan), Chris Hunter (Sarah), and Tony Bass; 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; cousins, Junior Lynch (Martha), and Aubrey; an aunt, Harriet; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Betty will be at 11am on Saturday, September 19 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, with Pastor Steven York officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Friday, September 18, from 4-8pm, also at the Mortuary. Betty will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.