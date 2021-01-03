Betty Rose Schwartz

Betty Rose (Florek) Schwartz, 97, passed away December 30, 2020 at Waterford Health Campus. She was born August 29, 1923 in Kokomo to Rudolph and Florence (West) Florek. On December 31, 1947, she married James G. “Bud” Schwartz.
Betty was a 1941 graduate of Kokomo High School. After high school, Betty became a “Rosie Riveter,” helping the war effort by working at the former Haynes Stellite Company making parts for airplanes. She later began her career as a bookkeeper and was employed by the former Delco Radio and Miller Distributing Companies. Most of Betty’s adult life was spent as a homemaker, wife and mother to her two daughters. Once her husband retired, they purchased the Kokomo Taxi Company where she once again applied her bookkeeping talent and skills. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, an avid Bridge and Canasta card player and devoted many years to her social and charitable sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Ted) McClellan, grandson Andy (Natasha) Boone, great grandsons Victor and Charlie Boone whom she affectionately called “her little bugaboos,” several nieces and nephews and a special, loving niece, Stacey (Rod) Miller. Betty’s parents and husband preceded her in death, as did her adoring daughter, Cindy Schwartz-Miller, sister Norma Risley, and brother Don Florek.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St., Kokomo. Visitation hours are from 10:00 am to noon. Funeral services will follow visitation. Pastor Scott Pattison will be officiating. County regulations restricts the number of guests at any given time. Please come knowing there may be wait times to enter the building. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.