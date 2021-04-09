Betty Powell

Betty Elizabeth Powell, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 6:00 pm Wednesday April 7, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born August 12, 1938, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Richard & Mary (Bowman) Ross. She was married to John Powell who preceded her in death in 2000.
Betty worked for Delco Electronics and loved tending to her flowers in her garden. She also enjoyed music and reading her Bible.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Janette Buchanan and Annette Martinez; grandson, Antonio Locke; and siblings, Mary Wyrick, Rebecca (Richard) Brown and Miriam (Everett) Dalton.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; children, Debrha Flannery and Warren Dugan; and her sisters, Shirley Parks and Patsy Pickett.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Ruth Lawson officiating. The funeral will be available via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
