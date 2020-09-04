Betty Mae McBee, 87, passed away on September 2, 2020 at 10:48pm, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1933 to the late George and Lena Hicks. She graduated from Northwestern High School and went to work at St. Joseph Hospital as a Pediatric Nurse's Assistant for over 27 years. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Galveston her entire life, serving with the youth group for many years.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents; her husband, Leonard McBee; and her infant brother, Bobby Hicks.
Betty is survived by her three children, Thomas J Bates, Beverly A Murray (Bernie), and Dianna Gentry (Martin W Andrews); her step-daughter, Geneva Maddock (Kenneth); 8 grandchildren, Thomas M Bates, Christina J Bates, Jeremy H Bates, Mark A Guge II, Brian L Guge (Alissa), Richard L Guge II, Heather M Hall (Eric), and April Arnwine; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services for Betty will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 12pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 10-12pm, also at the Mortuary. Betty will be laid to rest at Galveston Cemetery.