Betty Lucille Hegenbart Poppas

Betty Lucille Glenn Hegenbart Poppas, 85, of Kokomo passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Kokomo on September 8, 1935, to William Bryan and Lois Fields Glenn. On October 20, 1960, she married Joseph Marshall Hegenbart, who passed away on March 26, 2005.
Betty graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953 and began her career at Delco Radio. She served in the payroll department for over 39 years, retiring in 1992. She was an active and caring member of her community attending Main Street United Methodist Church and was a 40-year member of Grace United Methodist Church. Betty was initiated into Chapter BW, PEO Sisterhood and later was a charter member of Chapter DY. She was also a longtime member of the Women’s Study Club, contributing programs and entertainment.
Betty enjoyed golfing, traveling, and duplicate bridge games. It was while playing bridge that she met Thomas Joseph Poppas, and they were married on April 12, 2008. They enjoyed wintering in Florida, visiting family members, and attending sporting events throughout the United States.
Betty is survived by her husband Tom, her sister Pamela McKinney (Jerry Purcifull), a sister-in-law Mary Jane Burge (Henry) of Ridgeland, MS, cousin Mary Lee Carter of Kokomo, niece Julia Glenn Moore (Charles) of Madison, MS, and nephew Douglas Kirk Glenn of Kokomo. She is also survived by great and great-great nephews and great and great-great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather John D. McKinney, her brother Bryan Dickey Glenn, and husband, Joseph Hegenbart.
A memorial celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. She will be remembered as a loving wife and sister, devoted aunt, and faithful friend to many. There are some people who are gifted with such a joyful countenance that you can’t help but just be happier when you’re around them, and it makes missing them all the more difficult. And Betty had that gift.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Kokomo Humane Society.
