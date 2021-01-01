Betty Louise Steele, 94, of Kokomo, passed away the morning of Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born to the late Berlen D. Vogel and Emily M. (Hearse) Vogel on May 13, 1926 in Jasonville, IN. Betty married Charles T. Steele on April 7, 1946 in Bloomfield, IN. They were married for 49 years before his passing on August 10, 1995. Betty graduated from Midland High school with the class of 1943. She retired from the Department of Air Force at Grissom A.F.B in federal civilian services after 22 years. Betty was a member of the Kokomo Chapter #89 Order of Eastern Star. She is survived by her grandsons David Steele Jr. (Brandy) and John Steele; great grandchildren Brittnee Steele (Janelle), Kody Steele, Jordan Archer, Kylie Brown, and Lisa Steele; and four great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her husband Charles and son David L. Steele Sr, and her granddaughter, Michelle Franklin. There will be a public visitation from 9:30am to 11am on Monday, January 4, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. The Order of Eastern Star will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus limits 25 people in the building at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Please come knowing you will be asked to wait outside until an Ellers Mortuary staff member invites you to enter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospital For Children.