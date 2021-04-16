Betty Lou (Leiter) Bruner

Betty Lou Bruner, 96, of Walton, IN, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born September 6, 1924 to Pauline and Heman Leiter. She married Lloyd Bruner on May 16, 1947 with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage before he passed away on February 11, 2018.
Betty lived in her beloved Walton most of her life. Shortly after graduating high school, she became a teller at the Cass County State Bank and worked there until she retired in 1986. She was an active and lifetime member of the Shiloh Lutheran Church and was the treasurer for many years as she was known for keeping a meticulous check book.
Betty and Lloyd enjoyed traveling during the winter months to Florida and Arizona and had quite an adventure when they visited family in Australia and New Zealand. She was always anxious to return home to Gretchen Street where she found true contentment around her family and friends. She enjoyed watching sports, cooking, taking care of her home and spending time with her immediate family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy. She dearly treasured her friends and neighbors and the people of Shiloh church. She was also so grateful for the love and devotion she received from her care team.
Betty is survived by her children, Judy (Terry) Casey, Lafayette and Tim (Linda) Bruner, Walton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caleb (Micah) Bruner; Lauren Casey and Conor (Brittney) Casey. She also had 5 great grandchildren, Jude, Mollie, Brittyn, Maryn, and Adeline. Also surviving is her sister Doris Brown.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Shiloh Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Street in Walton with Rev. Sharon Walker officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. before the service. Friends may leave a condolence to family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Shiloh Lutheran Church in Betty’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments.
To send flowers to Betty's family, please visit our floral store.