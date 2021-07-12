Betty Lou Dalton, age 77, of Sharpsville Indiana, went to the arms of Jesus on July 11, 2021. Beloved wife of Hugh Dalton for 61 years. Loving Mother of Lisa Dalton and Desi (Kendra) Dalton. Cherished Grandma of River (Collin) Musa, Corwin Dalton, Dallas (Chris) Potts, Jeff (Amy) Atkinson, and Jason (Ashlie) Atkinson. Dearest Mamaw of Blaze, Coen, and Camp Musa and Avery, Arlie, and Ellis Potts. Betty was preceded in death by loving daughter Julie. Parents Shirley and Resa Whittle. Siblings, Danny, Linda, and Ronnie. Surviving brothers are Donnie and Aaron Whittle.
The two most important things to Betty were Jesus and her family and she loved them all well. Betty also loved music. She played a mean guitar and knew her way around several other stringed instruments. She also loved playing the piano and organ. She had fond memories of playing in two gospel groups, The Gospel Strings and The Gospelaires. She loved to sing, especially with her family. The harmonies would be beautiful as well as the smile on her face.
Betty retired from Management in Home Interiors and Gifts after 20 years. She had a knack for decorating and made every place she lived beautiful, inside and outside. After Betty and her beloved husband, Hugh, both retired, they bought a motorhome and took to the road. They traveled the country visiting family and friends and places they wanted to see. They finally settled in Cocoa Beach, Florida where they spent several years enjoying the ocean and sunshine and hosting their family vacations making wonderful memories. Once Great-grandbabies started to come, they high-tailed it back to Indiana and settled in Sharpsville. Family was so thankful to have them near again and rejoice in all the cherished memories of family dinners, picnics, lots of laughter, music and love.
The love that Betty and Hugh shared inspired all around them. She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services for Betty will be Saturday July 17, 2021 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel 725 S. Main St. Kokomo, IN 46901 with friends gathering from 12:00pm until time of service. Burial in follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Pastor Mike Nafziger will officiate.
Visitation for Betty will be Friday July 16, 2021 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel 725 S. Main St. Kokomo, IN 46901.
Memorial contributions to honor Betty can be made to Teen Blast Ministries, a Non-Profit dear to her heart that her son started locally nearly 25 years ago that helps kids and shares the gospel. (Via Teenblast.org or 316 S. Church St. Sharpsville, IN 46068)