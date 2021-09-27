Betty Lou Bragg, 55, of Kokomo, passed away at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born May 27, 1966, in Peru, Indiana to Derrell and Linda (Sparks) Wright. She married Edward Bragg Sr. on June 18, 2000, in Logansport and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2019.
Betty was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kokomo. She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during Desert Storm. She enjoyed crochet, knitting and arts and crafts.
Surviving family include her children, Thomas Bragg, Edward Bragg Jr. and Selena Bragg all of Kokomo. She is also survived by one grandson, Edward Bragg III, a sister, Rebecca McIntire and a brothers, Derrell Wright and Richard Wright. She is preceded in death by her husband.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo, Indiana with Bishop Dennis Marler officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association in Betty’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com