Betty Joan Gaffney, 96, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep September 12, 2021. She was born on August 6, 1925, in Kokomo, the daughter of James Russell Crume and Ethel Grace (Garrett) Crume. On April 13, 1947, at First Congregational Church in Kokomo, she married Richard John Gaffney who preceded her in death on February 19, 2016.
Betty graduated from Kokomo High School and then went on to graduate from Kokomo Junior College. She worked at Crume Ice Cream Plant which was started by her parents. She also worked for the Garvey Brothers at Kokomo Clinic, Insurance with Ross Tudor and Miles & Finch Agencies. She retired from Joan Binder Real Estate.
Betty was a member of First Congregational Church for over 75 years. In her younger years, she was active in Tri Kappa and Job’s Daughters. She helped start the Kokomo Saddle Club and helped found the Kokomo Humane Society. She enjoyed motor homing, doing crossword puzzles, reading and had a special place in her heart for the family lake cottage in Ludington, Michigan.
Betty loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved and supported her children in all their endeavors. She enjoyed cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events, rain or shine and no matter how far away they were. She was their biggest fan. In the last few years, though dementia took her memory, her great-grandchildren always put a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her children, Robin M. (Thomas) Luke, Ludington, MI, Jamie L. (Kevin) Gasaway, Kokomo and Rex J. Gaffney, Kokomo; grandchildren, Patrick T. Luke, Salt Lake City, UT, Jenna G. (Kevin) Pomorski, Ludington, MI, R. Matthew Gasaway, Kokomo and Michael V. (Mysha) Gasaway, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Brant M. Gasaway, Rhett A. Gasaway, Alaina G. Gasaway, Paxton V. Gasaway and Ava G. Pomorski.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard J. Gaffney; brother, Rex Devon Crume; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Nicole Pomorski.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 20, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private family burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30 am until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. The family is asking for everyone to wear masks for both visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.