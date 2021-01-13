Betty Jo Mullen Wyrick Hackenbracht, age 94, of Greentown, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born May 7, 1926, in Kokomo to Daily Conrad and Nellie Maria Fenn Mullen. She was married Nov. 21, 1944 to Cecil Guy Wyrick, who preceded her in death. She was remarried to Kenneth Leon Hackenbracht, who also preceded her in death.
Betty graduated from Kokomo High School in June 1944 and received her nursing degree in 1963 in Lake Worth, Florida. She worked as a nurse in Lake Worth and Cocoa Beach, Florida, Everett, Washington, and Phoenix, Arizona. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and see new places, was a kind and caring mother, and a loving spouse. All who knew her were better for the experience.
She leaves behind two sons, Roger Kent (Marsha) Wyrick, Marietta, Georgia, and Dennis Eugene (Marcy) Wyrick, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; two grandchildren, Jason Guy (Christina) Wyrick, Woodstock, Georgia, and Jennifer Lynn (Daniel) Wyrick Upton, Woodstock, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Sebastian (Amelia) Upton, Atlanta, Georgia, and Emerson (Easton) Wyrick of Woodstock, Georgia.
In addition to her first husband Cecil Guy Wyrick, and second husband Kenneth Leon Hackenbracht, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Madonna Rose Mullen Shutt; and brother, Max Eugene Mullen.
No services will be held at this time. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Betty's family, please visit our floral store.