Betty Jeanette “Beanie” Bean, 73, Kokomo passed away on July 26, 2021. She was born in Rogersville, TN June 28, 1948 to Willie and Betty L. Bean.
Betty was an avid pool player, playing in many APA leagues achieving rights to play professional Jeanette Lee the “Black Widow”. Betty also enjoyed bowling and softball in her younger years. She was a 1967 graduate from Kokomo High School. Betty retired from General Motors after 30 years and was a member of Local 292.
Betty is survived by her son Mac (Nancy) Bowers, grandchildren, Noah & Macy Bowers, brother Mike (Patty) Bean, boyfriend Gary Scott, dog Lucy, cat Shadow and numerous aunts and uncles.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be Saturday July 31, 2021 1:00pm with visitation from 10:00am until time of service at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo Indiana 46901. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
